Work to begin on City Avenue Bridge in Philadelphia and Lower Merion, could slow traffic

Repairs to begin on City Avenue Bridge in Philadelphia, could delay traffic, PennDOT says

A PennDOT project on the Main Line could cause some backups for drivers in the Philadelphia area this month.

A $22 million construction project is set to begin Monday to rehabilitate the City Avenue Bridge in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, PennDOT said in a news release.

Starting Monday, traffic on City Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and 47th Street for excavation and paving, according to PennDOT.

The project includes resurfacing the road, repairing sidewalks, replacing utility lines and adding stormwater management systems.

PennDOT is urging drivers to budget extra time for the traffic changes and possible delays. All of the work is weather-dependent, PennDOT said.

The project will also improve pedestrian access between City Avenue, STEPA's Bala Station and the Parkside Cynwyd Trail with an accessible ramp and stair system.

Access to nearby businesses and train service at SEPTA's Bala Station will not be disrupted.

Construction on the 114-year-old concrete bridge is expected to last through April 7. The project is being funded with 80% federal dollars and 20% state funds.