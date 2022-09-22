Watch CBS News
PennDOT: City Ave near Saint Joseph's University to undergo maintenance starting next week

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Drivers along City Avenue near Saint Joseph's University may experience delays and should consider different routes next week. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close down the northbound and southbound lanes at the intersection of Route 1 and Cardinal Avenue beginning Sept. 29. 

The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 10. 

PennDOT announced the street will undergo utility construction and drivers may experience delays.

PennDOT also said in a statement that all scheduled activities are weather dependent.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 2:47 PM

