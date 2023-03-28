PennDOT announces permanent closure of I-95 north ramp to exit 27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PennDOT announced Tuesday the permanent closure of the Interstate-95 North ramp of exit 27 to Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue.

The closure is to improve traffic and safety at the interchange in Northeast Philadelphia, officials say. The permanent closure is expected to start on or after Tuesday, April 18, so crews can start construction of a retaining wall on the northbound side of I-95.

When the ramp closes, drivers will have to get off at the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue exit.

I-95 North Ramp to Bridge Street/Harbison Avenue (Exit 27) to Close Permanently Next Month in Northeast Philadelphia.🏗️https://t.co/tKE9uQ3Onw



I-95 Ramp Closure Briefing: https://t.co/TcjhXBCbY2 pic.twitter.com/24UYCbBYkI — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) March 28, 2023

Officials say the retaining wall will allow PennDOT's contractor to temporarily widen the northbound side of I-95 approaching the viaduct as part of a new traffic pattern.

Right now, merging is dangerous for drivers at the exit for Bridge Street and Harbison Avenue.

Give yourself extra time to drive through the area when construction begins.