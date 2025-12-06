Penn State to play Clemson in 2025 Pinstripe Bowl

The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6) will head to Yankee Stadium to play in the 2025 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, according to multiple reports. The bowl game is scheduled for Dec. 27.

The Nittany Lions will play Clemson (7-5). Penn State last played Clemson in the 1988 Citrus Bowl.

"We're thrilled to represent Penn State in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium," said interim head coach Terry Smith. "Playing in New York City is special, especially with so many of the greatest alumni in the world living in the tri-state area. Our guys have worked relentlessly all season, and this is another chance to show the toughness and pride that define this program. We've battled through adversity, stayed together and earned the right to compete one more time as a family. This group is hungry and we're ready for this opportunity."

Penn State's prior history at the Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State has one previous appearance in this bowl game, which came at the conclusion of now-former head coach James Franklin's first year in State College in 2014.

Penn State battled Boston College, winning 31-30. Quarterback Christian Hackenberg threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-tying 10-yard strike to Kyle Carter. Kicker Sam Ficken booted the extra point to give Penn State the victory.

If Penn State accepts the invitation, it will be the school's fifth-straight postseason appearance.

Questions surrounding the head coach

What also remains unclear is who will be coaching Penn State in the bowl game. Interim head coach Terry Smith has served in the position since Franklin's dismissal in October, leading the team to a 3-3 and bowl-eligible record.

Former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, who was hired on Friday to succeed Franklin, could also be involved. Campbell, 46, went 72-55 in 10 seasons at Iowa State, becoming the winningest coach in the program's history.