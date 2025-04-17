Track and field world gears up for 129th Penn Relays at iconic Franklin Field in Philadelphia

The 129th running of the Penn Relays at historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia is a week away.

The iconic event starts next Thursday.

More than 20,000 athletes of all ages from 28 countries are set to compete, officials said.

"This is a historic year in terms of participation. We've been blown away with the entries," said Steve Dolan, the Frank Dolson director of Penn Relays and head coach of track and field at the University of Pennsylvania.

Penn Relays began as a college relay meet and grew into a three-day competition over the last 13 decades.

"There's no better stage," said Marcus O'Sullivan, men's track and field coach at Villanova University. "I've always said it. I've compared it to the Olympic games. I've compared it to world championships."

Several college coaches from across the country shared their perspectives on the iconic event during a Zoom call.

"The women who ran the [4x800 meter relay] last year said it was the loudest, most raucous thing they've ever done in their lives in track and field and they can't wait to do it again," Maurica Powell, director of track and field and cross-country at the University of Washington, said.

Officials say they expect 100,000 fans over three days.

"You run into family members or teammates that you haven't seen for years and years there at Penn Relays. It's like a family reunion in the stands too," said Mark Elliott, Clemson University director of track and field and cross-country.

That family reunion starts next week as coaches, athletes and fans start to descend on University City.

The first Penn Relays event starts at 9 a.m. on April 24.

"This meet is ... not just a tradition for so many people, but it's kind of woven into the fabric of the sport," Pat Henry, head coach for track and field at Texas A&M, said.