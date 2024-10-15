Man wanted in Philadelphia hit-and-run at Penn Presbyterian that injured 3 nurses, shooting victim

Philadelphia police named a suspect on Tuesday wanted in a hit-and-run that injured three Penn Presbyterian Medical Center nurses and a shooting victim over the weekend.

Police said they're searching for 20-year-old Jaadir Goodwyn in connection with the crash.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and other city officials will provide more details about the hit-and-run at a briefing, which is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Penn Presbyterian. You can watch the briefing in the player above.

The hit-and-run early Saturday morning in the ambulance bay area of Penn Presbyterian left one of the three nurses in critical condition, according to police.

A 36-year-old nurse suffered facial injuries and internal bleeding. He was placed in critical condition. The two other nurses -- a 51-year-old man and a 37-year-old man -- were each placed in stable condition, according to police.

The 28-year-old man who was dropped off after being shot suffered an additional head injury as a result of the hit-and-run, police said. He was placed in critical condition.

Police said Goodwyn fled the hospital in a Jeep Cherokee.

The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals has called for additional emergency room security after the hit-and-run.

This is a developing story and will be updated.