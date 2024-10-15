Watch CBS News
Man wanted in Philadelphia hit-and-run at Penn Presbyterian that injured 3 nurses, shooting victim

Philadelphia police named a suspect on Tuesday wanted in a hit-and-run that injured three Penn Presbyterian Medical Center nurses and a shooting victim over the weekend. 

Police said they're searching for 20-year-old Jaadir Goodwyn in connection with the crash. 

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and other city officials will provide more details about the hit-and-run at a briefing, which is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Penn Presbyterian. You can watch the briefing in the player above. 

The hit-and-run early Saturday morning in the ambulance bay area of Penn Presbyterian left one of the three nurses in critical condition, according to police. 

A 36-year-old nurse suffered facial injuries and internal bleeding. He was placed in critical condition. The two other nurses -- a 51-year-old man and a 37-year-old man -- were each placed in stable condition, according to police. 

The 28-year-old man who was dropped off after being shot suffered an additional head injury as a result of the hit-and-run, police said. He was placed in critical condition. 

Police said Goodwyn fled the hospital in a Jeep Cherokee. 

The Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals has called for additional emergency room security after the hit-and-run. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

