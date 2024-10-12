Driver drops off gunshot victim at hospital, flees after hitting victim and 3 nurses with his car, police say

Four people are injured after a driver dropped off a gunshot victim at a University City hospital and then struck the wounded man and three nurses before fleeing the scene, Philadelphia police said.

The driver took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police said a silver Jeep pulled up to the ambulance bay outside the emergency room and inside was a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The nurses, a 37-year-old man, a 51-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, were all struck by the Jeep before it fled the scene. All four people are all being treated at Penn Presbyterian and the youngest nurse is in critical condition.

The Jeep driver was described as a man in his early 20s. Police are searching for the vehicle and driver and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 215-686-TIPS.

Police are still investigating the shooting that injured the passenger in the Jeep, but believe it may have happened overnight on rhe 1300 block of Belmont Avenue, about a 10-minute drive from the hospital.

A police spokesperson said the shooting victim is believed to be in critical condition. He may have suffered a head injury from being struck by the Jeep.

The ambulance bay at the ER was blocked by police tape for several hours but opened back up around 7:30 a.m.