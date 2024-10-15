Wheelchair left at scene of fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, police say

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park early Tuesday morning.

The woman was found on the 2200 block of Reservoir Drive, near Diamond Drive, just before 2 a.m.

The victim was thrown about 100 feet from the impact, which led investigators to believe the driver was going at a high speed, Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

There were car parts at the scene that may help police learn what type of vehicle hit the woman. At this point, police know it's a gray or silver vehicle.

A wheelchair was found at the scene but it's not clear if the woman was pushing the wheelchair or if she was sitting in the chair, Small said.

Police are looking through real-time crime cameras near the scene for any vehicles with damage consistent with striking a pedestrian.

No witnesses had come forward as of early Tuesday morning.