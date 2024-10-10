Man accused of killing 14-year-old girl in West Philadelphia hit-and-run arrested, US Marshals say

The driver accused of striking and killing a 14-year-old girl as she was crossing a street with her mother during a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia has been arrested, according to U.S. Marshals Service supervisory deputy Robert Clark.

Clark said 40-year-old Marvin Wicker was arrested around 2 p.m. Thursday on West Colter Street in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

The fatal hit-and-run happened on Sept. 26 at Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police said Dawn Watson, 14, was crossing the street at Haverford Avenue near 66th Street with her mother when Wicker struck her with a Mercedes and didn't stop. According to police, Dawn's mother was not injured.

Investigators said Dawn and her mother were coming home from the grocery store when they attempted to cross the street in the crosswalk when the hit-and-run happened.

"The relentless work of our Marshals Service investigators, working with detectives from the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Unit, resulted in the swift apprehension of Marvin Wicker," Clark said. "I hope this arrest can help ease the suffering for everyone who knew Dawn Watson."

Wicker was wanted for homicide by vehicle and related charges.