Embattled Pemberton Township, New Jersey, mayor to resign

The mayor of Pemberton Township, New Jersey, is resigning amid a rocky relationship with the community and its leaders.

Mayor Jack K. Tompkins is resigning from the position effective Wednesday, township officials confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

Tompkins walked out of a meeting in July after community members called for him to resign. Pemberton Council President Matthew Bianchini said at the time that the incident stemmed from mayoral misconduct.

"Ever since the mayor came into office, we've had problems here in the township with him," Bianchini said then. He added that the mayor was accused of "sexual harassment, sexual discrimination, creating a toxic work environment [and] retaliatory actions against employees who speak up."

There were eight lawsuits against Tompkins at the time, Bianchini said in July.

Tompkins has been in office since Jan. 1, 2023, according to the township website. His term was set to end Dec. 31, 2026.