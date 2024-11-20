67-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say

A 67-year-old woman died after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was struck by a blue Acura while crossing the street on the 200 block of North 10th Street after 1:30 p.m.

According to police, medics responded to the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the Acura stayed at the scene, and authorities said they were cooperating with police.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.