Watch CBS News
Local News

67-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say

By Taleisha Newbill, Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A 67-year-old woman died after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was struck by a blue Acura while crossing the street on the 200 block of North 10th Street after 1:30 p.m.

According to police, medics responded to the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the Acura stayed at the scene, and authorities said they were cooperating with police.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.