PECO announces new facility in Philadelphia for people impacted by autism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PECO made a major announcement Tuesday.

They are opening a new facility in Philadelphia that will create hundreds of new jobs for people impacted by autism and other neurological or developmental conditions.

It's in association with a Delaware Company named, The Precisionists, Inc., which has been partnering with corporations since 2016.

"We're glad to support TPI's plan to create 500 jobs right here in Philadelphia for adults with autism within the next three to five years," Michael Innocenzo, the CEO of PECO, said.

The new facility will be based at PECO's headquarters in Center City.