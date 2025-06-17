PECO kicks off fan giveaway as Pennsylvania officials announce 2025 heat plan

With summer just around the corner, staying cool can be a challenge, especially when you don't have air conditioning. Some of the most vulnerable people in the Philadelphia area are getting some much-needed relief.

PECO distributes 600 free box fans at senior centers in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. It's an annual summer tradition.

"It's fantastic," Ellen Lucchetti, an 89-year-old from Springfield, said. "It's wonderful. It helps my budget."

Volunteers loaded the fans into a van at the County Office of Services for the Aging in Eddystone and brought some to the Schoolhouse Senior Center in Folsom on Tuesday.

"I'm just grateful," Joy Adams, a 77-year-old from Glenolden, said. "The fans work out great for me because I don't get cold and can take them from room to room, and it's just a big plus."

The fan giveaway kicked off as Delaware County officials announced details of their 2025 Heat Plan. Officials plan to send text messages to alert residents when there is extreme heat.

The Delaware County Health Department runs a wellness line seniors can call to get tips on staying cool. The wellness line phone number is 484-276-2100. The line is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition to responding to phone calls, the wellness line team also responds to email inquiries at DelcoWellness@co.delaware.pa.us.

"While many Delaware County residents will be able to escape the heat with air conditioning, a trip to the pool or down to the shore, far too many of our older and more vulnerable residents simply don't have that option," Delaware County Council Chair Monica Taylor said.

Any Delaware County resident age 60 and older can pick up a free fan with ID at the Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging, located at 1510 Chester Pike in Eddystone. The free fans will also be distributed at the following eight senior centers: