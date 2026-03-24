Watch live: Sixers' Paul George set to return Wednesday from 25-game suspension for violating NBA's anti-drug program

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George will address the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of his return from a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug program.

George will return to the Sixers' lineup Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The 35-year-old was suspended on Jan. 31 for an unspecified violation of the association's anti-drug policy. The NBA did not disclose the nature of the violation or the substance that was involved, but George told ESPN that he took an "improper medication."

"Over the past few years, I've discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication," George said in a statement to ESPN.

George has not spoken publicly since the suspension was announced. George's comments will be live in the video player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The nine-time All-Star is expected to be a full-go in his first game back, meaning no minutes restrictions or ramp-up period.

The Sixers are 39-33 with 10 games left. They are seventh in the Eastern Conference, currently in a spot to compete in the NBA's play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in the playoffs.