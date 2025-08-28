PATCO to suspend overnight weekday service between Philadelphia, New Jersey for 6-month pilot

NextGen Acela begins service, Frontier to offer direct flights from PHL to Houston | Digital Brief

Starting Monday, PATCO trains between Philadelphia and New Jersey will not run overnight as part of a six-month pilot program, officials announced Thursday.

Stations will close and service will be suspended on weeknights from midnight to 4:30 a.m. The last weekday train will depart at 11:30 p.m. nightly, while trains start running again at 4:30 a.m.

The change is part of a six-month pilot program that runs through March 2026. The closures will allow time for deep cleaning and repairs and give crews time to "fully reset" the system before the morning commute, the announcement says.

Weekend overnight schedules will not change, the announcement says. Trains will still run from midnight Saturday morning until late Sunday night, according to the new timetable posted on PATCO's website.

This is the second wave of changes to the system. Earlier this summer, PATCO implemented temporary rotating station closures and decreased the number of overnight trains. That was part of an effort "designed to create consistent overnight windows for deep cleaning, maintenance, and public safety operations across the system," according to PATCO.

The system averages 25 riders per hour overnight, the transit system says.

Earlier this year, PATCO expanded service in Philadelphia when it reopened its Franklin Square station after more than four decades.

PATCO says riders should check schedules on its website and social media pages.