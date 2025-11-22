Patchy morning fog in Philadelphia area; rain could impact Thanksgiving travel. Here's the weather forecast.

It's a cold start on Sunday, with a bit of patchy fog in spots. Most areas will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, with a calm wind (so no wind chill) under mostly clear to mostly sunny skies.

More seasonable temperatures are expected by the afternoon, with highs into the 50s.

Marathon weekend

Full Marathon: Race kicks off at 7:00 a.m. Cold and bright with sunshine. Layer up! Start time temperature: 33.

What's NEXT

Sunday starts off with a few areas of patchy fog, otherwise clear skies and cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Expect seasonable temperatures in the 50s by the afternoon.

Monday brings a mild start to your Thanksgiving week along with good travel conditions.

Thanksgiving travel

The NEXT Weather system will be on the move and looks to bring more rain by Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday which could have impacts on holiday travel. Some on and off showers are in the forecast for Wednesday.

Thanksgiving is trending windy and colder, with highs in the 40s. Friday looks to be even colder with gustier winds. The chillier weather will last into the final weekend of November!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Pleasant. High 55, Low 33.

Monday: Sunny skies. High 55, Low 36.

Tuesday: P.m. showers. High 58, Low 37.

Wednesday: Mild, showers. High 64, Low 52.

Thursday/Thanksgiving: Sunny and chilly. High 49, Low 42.

Friday/Black Friday: Sunny and cold. High 45, Low 33.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High 43, Low 29.

