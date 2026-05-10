Patchy fog, then mostly sunny for Mother's Day before rain arrives in Philadelphia area. Here's the forecast.

Clearing skies overnight with a damp ground and light winds will lead to patchy fog by the morning hours.

This will lift quickly after 8am-9am, and give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s for most areas, bringing us above the average highs (low 70s) for the first time this weekend.

Other than a few late day scattered showers and a non-severe rumble, most will stay dry for Mother's Day.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change: Mother's Day forecast

Finally, a Mother's Day with sun and warmth. Usually, mom faces rain and cool temperatures on the big day.

Sunday will start with some patchy fog and clouds, then turn partly to mostly sunny.

Plan on summer-like conditions by midday, with temperatures above average — between 75-81 degrees. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to briefly dash indoors late in the day, as showers with isolated storms are possible ahead of a strong cold front.

Sunday night through Monday, there will be periods of steady rain. Monday's temperatures will be 15-20 degrees cooler in the upper 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday will be the only completely dry day of the next seven.

Showers return Wednesday afternoon through Friday. This could impact the start of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Clouds to sun. High 81, low 53.

Monday: Chance of showers. High 59, low 54.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 69, low 46.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 70, low 52.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 67, low 55.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 71, low 52.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 78, low 55.

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