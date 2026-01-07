Philadelphia fire crews responding to partial building collapse in Germantown

Crews are responding to a partial building collapse in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the city's fire department.

Fire crews responded to the collapse shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Hansberry Street, dispatch said.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing firefighters outside of the house, with the front of it collapsed. Debris can be seen on the sidewalk and into the street in front of the building.

According to dispatch, no one has been taken to the hospital, but crews are on scene to treat any possible injuries.

Dispatch said there were no confirmed reports of entrapment.

It's unclear what caused the building to partially collapse.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the home described what the collapse sounded and looked like immediately after. She said believed the house was abandoned, but that has not been confirmed yet by officials.

"It was like a loud boom. Like somebody was taking equipment and started hitting at the building," the neighbor told CBS News Philadelphia. "When I came out, I saw this whole building on the ground. My whole reaction was wow. It's sad, it was bound to happen. … The house was abandoned. The roof was kind of curved in."

The neighbor said she never saw anyone inside the home, except raccoons.