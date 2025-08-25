Partial building collapse in North Philadelphia sends 1 to hospital

A partial building collapse in North Philadelphia on Monday sent one person to the hospital, according to police and fire officials.

Philadelphia police and fire crews responded to a partial house collapse on the 2100 block of North 9th Street shortly before 10 a.m.

According to officials, no one was inside the structure at the time of the collapse, but one person was injured in the incident. Police said the person went to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was on scene, securing the area.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been released.