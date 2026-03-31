Council president in Delaware County spent thousands on gas with borough-issued card, DA says

The Parkside Council president has been charged with using a borough-issued gas card to fill up his personal vehicles and portable gas cans, Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse announced Tuesday.

Dominic "Nick" Capobianco, who is the Parkside Borough council president and a former code enforcement officer, allegedly used a gas card meant for Parkside vehicles to fill his personal vehicles with thousands of dollars' worth of gas. Officials said Capobianco purchased an estimated 389.65 gallons of gas, which equates to $2,499.94 in taxpayer money.

Capobianco was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to Rouse.

"These charges make it clear that no one is above the law," Rouse said in a statement. "When elected officials misuse public funds, they are not just breaking the law, they are betraying the communities they swore to serve. Our office is committed to holding them accountable. Let me be clear: if you engage in illegal conduct, regardless of your title or position, you will be investigated, you will be charged, and you will be held responsible."

Rouse said video evidence from a Wawa in Brookhaven showed Capobianco filling up his personal vehicles and portable gas cans with the gas card.

Capobianco turned himself in to police Tuesday. Bail was set at $50,000.

The case remains under investigation.