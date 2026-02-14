North Philadelphia parking garage floods as water gushes for more than 8 hours

A large amount of water has flooded a parking garage at 16th and Callowhill streets in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

Water has been gushing since 3 p.m. Saturday, partially submerging some vehicles inside, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia observed drivers attempting to move their vehicles as the flooding continued. Many people rushed to their cars to assess the damage and retrieve personal items.

At least a dozen cars sit in at least a foot of water. Multiple tow trucks have removed vehicles that were flooded and are no longer drivable.

CBS News Philadelphia

About 15 to 20 cars have been impacted, and officials are now working to track down the owners of the garage.

One woman, who did not wish to be identified, said she is devastated and believes her car is likely a total loss.

"Who's going to pay for this," she said.

It remains unclear where the water is coming from or what caused the flooding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.