Parents can be paid up to $300 per month, $3K yearly to drive their kids to school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia is reminding parents of a transportation plan that pays parents $300 per month to drive and pick up their children from school this year.

The Parent Flat Rate Transportation Plan began as a pilot in 2020 and is now gaining relevancy following a district-wide bus shortage.

Students who live more than one to one-and-a-half miles from their school, as well as students on education plans that have curb-to-curb transportation service required, are eligible for the transportation plan.

Parents are paid $300 a month, or $3,000 a year, for dropping off and picking up their children daily. However, if they choose to just drop off or pick up, then the family receives half of the payment -- $150 per month, or $1,500 yearly.

The district currently has about 210 bus drivers and is able to use 13 additional approved contracting companies to supplement their bus service.

The school district has about 105 vacancies and is actively hiring through its website.

Approximately 13,000 families are currently enrolled in the plan. Families have until the end of September to apply for this program.