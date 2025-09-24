School District of Philadelphia relaunches Parent and Family University, as free classes start in October

The School District of Philadelphia has relaunched its Parent and Family University, offering free classes for families beginning in October.

The program, unveiled Wednesday during a kickoff event at Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus Charter School in Overbrook, is designed to give parents and caregivers tools to support their children's success in school and in daily life. Classes will be held both online and in-person and will cover topics ranging from academics to financial literacy. Officials said light dinner and childcare will be provided at the in-person sessions.

"We will have programming available throughout the city," Superintendent Tony Watlington said. "Right now, we've set eight locations to launch next month, and we'll end up rotating those locations over time."

The district last offered Parent and Family University more than a decade ago. Officials said the relaunch is part of a broader effort to expand services for families and strengthen community ties.

"We're so excited that our board of education saw fit to bring this back to Philadelphia," Watlington said.

Board of Education President Reginald Streater, Chief Education Officer Debora Carrera of the Mayor's Office of Education and other city leaders joined Watlington for the relaunch. Resource tables from more than two dozen organizations were set up after the press conference, giving attendees a chance to connect with partner organizations.

Parents said they are eager to take advantage of the opportunity.

"It's definitely good to have because we need to have support throughout — at home and at school," said Tyrone Zachary, who brought his daughter, Zara, who attends first grade.

Nadirah Mozee, the mother of a kindergarten student, said she is particularly interested in the financial literacy courses.

"In our community, it's good to know a lot about your finances," Mozee said. "People do better with money — better with saving — better with business plans."

Watlington said the district-funded classes will continue "as long as there are resources available."