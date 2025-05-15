Palizzi Social Club, one of South Philadelphia's most exclusive clubs, welcoming 100 new members

South Philadelphia social club opens membership to the public for first time in two years

Hidden behind the facade of a classic South Philly rowhome, Palizzi Social Club has been a cherished members-only establishment for over a century.

Founded in 1918 by a group from Vasto, Italy, the club has long served as a space where members could connect, converse in Italian, and uphold traditions passed down through generations.

They named the club after Filippo Palizzi, a painter from their town who was perhaps its most famous resident.

Palizzi isn't just a club — it's a tradition, a taste of history, and an experience. The atmosphere exudes nostalgia — from the classic Formica tables and tile floors to the warm embrace of community, every detail pays homage to its storied past.

General Manager Jorgen Eriksen, despite not being Italian himself, describes the feeling as familiar and comfortable.

General Manager Jorgen Eriksen pours a drink behind the bar at the Palizzi Social Club, an exclusive South Philadelphia club that after two years is once again welcoming new members, but only 100. CBS News Philadelphia

Palizzi Social Club remains committed to its roots, offering authentic Italian cuisine, served family style in a setting free of phones and photography.

But for the first time in two years, the club is welcoming 100 new members into its exclusive circle over the next month.

Membership comes with perks, and for a few, that includes access to the newly opened President's Room — a cozy martini bar featuring live jazz music, where the ambience is as intimate as it is inviting.

The President's Room offers cocktails and light snacks to enjoy before or after a meal downstairs in the main dining room.

Every Thursday in May, Palizzi Social Club will release 25 memberships at the door, starting at 3 p.m.

The first 10 customers in line will receive a gold seal upgrade for entry into the President's Room. The cost of membership is $20.