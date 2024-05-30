Cooler weather around Philadelphia, Jersey Shore after storms clear; what to expect this weekend

Weather cools down around Philadelphia, Jersey Shore after storms move out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Skies are clearing out across the Philadelphia region Thursday after last night's storms.

We're looking at a high temperature of 75 degrees in Philadelphia, 73 at the Jersey Shore and 71 in the Lehigh Valley. The Shore will see a little more cloud cover than the rest of us.

It should be sunny and mostly clear, save for a chance of a shower in the afternoon.

There is a small disturbance off to the west and a chance that with the cool air in the upper atmosphere today, we could see a light rain shower on Thursday. This wouldn't be major but we are keeping an eye on the disturbance as it heads our way.

Then, Friday should be one of the nicest days of the year – perfectly seasonable with sunshine. We're expecting a high of 78 degrees in the city, a little cooler at the Shore and in the Poconos.

No matter where you're spending your weekend, it should be pleasant weather.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 75

Friday: Sunny and nice. High 78, Low 55

Saturday: Great start to June. High 84, Low 55

Sunday: More clouds. High 82, Low 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 85, Low 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 86, Low 64

Wednesday: Shower, T-storms. High 81, Low 66

