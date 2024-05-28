Sunny weather with a light breeze around Philadelphia, with rain possible later this week

Mostly bright and sunny weather across Philadelphia region, rain chances later in the week

Mostly bright and sunny weather across Philadelphia region, rain chances later in the week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Memorial Day's stormy weather and all the associated clouds and rain have cleared out of the Philadelphia area, leaving us with a beautifully sunny and warm Tuesday as May comes to a close.

There will be a steady breeze and much less humidity as temperatures climb to 81 degrees in Philadelphia and at the Jersey Shore, while a few clouds will limit the Allentown and Bethlehem areas to a high around 77 degrees.

There's not much rain Tuesday except for in the afternoon, when there could be a chance for a few showers and storms to fire up in the Poconos. For most of us, the whole day should be sunny and dry.

If you're looking for more rain and maybe taking a day off from watering the lawn or garden, the next chance of rain around Philadelphia comes Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. A disturbance rolling through will produce scattered showers.

Our radar shows around 4 p.m. we could see some showers and storms to the north in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. Then heading into the evening hours around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. we could see pop-up showers around Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs as well as South Jersey.

This won't be a total washout for your Wednesday evening commute, but keep an eye on the skies if you have outdoor activities planned such as school sports or commencement ceremonies.

This evening rain could linger into the early morning hours on Thursday.

If you're still at the Jersey Shore after the Memorial Day Weekend rush died down, it looks like a great week to be out on the beach, save for the chances of pop-up showers on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 70s, with a high of just 73 degrees on Thursday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Sun, breezy. High 81

Wednesday: Few T-storms possible. High 78, Low 59

Thursday: Drying out. High 76, Low 59

Friday: Beautiful end to the workweek. High 77, Low 55

Saturday: Sunny. High 82, Low 56

Sunday: Sunny and mild. High 81, Low 59

Monday: Warming up. High 84, Low 59

