Sunny, great weather around Philadelphia, Jersey Shore on Friday and into weekend; storms next week

Picture-perfect weather in Philadelphia, at Jersey Shore as we warm up from cool morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No matter where you're spending your Friday and your weekend, if you're in Philadelphia or at the Jersey Shore you are in for some wonderful sunny weather.

Friday was off to a cool start with lows in the 50s overnight and the temperature climbing through the 60s in the morning. By the afternoon we'll hit the 70s and a high of 78 degrees in the city, slightly cooler at the Jersey Shore.

CBS News Philadelphia

Great weather greets the Philadelphia Phillies back at home vs. Cardinals

This is right on target for the average temperature this time of year. And besides that, there's a nice breeze and very little humidity. With little cloud cover and plenty of sunshine, it really can't get much better than this.

If you're headed to Friday night's Phillies game against the Cardinals, it should be around 75 degrees for any tailgating - it's a great night for it. By the 7th inning we're in the low 70s, and by the end of the game it will be around 68 degrees.

Overnight you can shut off the air conditioning or at least turn up the temperature as we get down to a low of 55 degrees. It will be clear and crisp.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures warm up a little more - which might help water temperatures down the Shore, which were only in the mid-60s on Friday morning.

We'll see a high of 84 degrees in Philly on Saturday and 85 on Sunday. At the Shore, Saturday is the warmer of the two weekend days, with a high of 81.

Clouds do roll in by Sunday morning and there could be a few breaks of late-day sun before some showers arrive. Those should hold off until late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

You may wake up Monday morning after this beautiful weekend with some water on the roads slowing down your commute back to work. But for now, get out and enjoy the sunshine.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Picture perfect. High 78

Saturday: Great start to June. High 84, Low 55

Sunday: Clouds increase. High 85, Low 60

Monday: A shower early. High 76, Low 65

Tuesday: Some sun. High 83, Low 64

Wednesday: Some sun, a T-storm. High 80, Low 62

Thursday: Shower, T-storm. High 78, Low 67

