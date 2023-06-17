Pa. state trooper shoots driver during traffic stop in Allentown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania state trooper shot a driver during a traffic stop Friday evening, the agency said in a news release.

Before 6 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police were doing traffic enforcement near South 3rd Street and West Union Street in Allentown when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

During the encounter, a trooper fired his service weapon twice and the driver was struck.

Following the shooting, police say the driver drove off and crashed into other cars before stopping on the 500 block of South Carlisle Street.

Investigators say the driver was then taken to Saint Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill for his injuries. A driver whose vehicle was struck was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police have not released information on what led up to the shooting or the condition of the driver.

The state police Troop M Major Case team and other units are investigating along with Allentown police and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.