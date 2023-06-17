Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. state trooper shoots driver during traffic stop in Allentown

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pa. state trooper shoots driver during traffic stop in Allentown
Pa. state trooper shoots driver during traffic stop in Allentown 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania state trooper shot a driver during a traffic stop Friday evening, the agency said in a news release.

Before 6 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police were doing traffic enforcement near South 3rd Street and West Union Street in Allentown when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

During the encounter, a trooper fired his service weapon twice and the driver was struck.

Following the shooting, police say the driver drove off and crashed into other cars before stopping on the 500 block of South Carlisle Street.

Investigators say the driver was then taken to Saint Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill for his injuries. A driver whose vehicle was struck was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police have not released information on what led up to the shooting or the condition of the driver.

The state police Troop M Major Case team and other units are investigating along with Allentown police and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.