Beautiful Father's Day weekend weather in Philadelphia ahead of heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready for beautiful weekend weather around the Philadelphia region with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low to middle 80s.

This wonderful weather is great for any outdoor plans you might have - whether it's a concert, the Juneteenth Festival or a Father's Day barbecue. The sun is shining bright and the vibes are good, just make sure you're using sunscreen with the high UV index today. It's rated at 9 for now and could get to 10 or 11 this coming week.

Sunday looks great with mostly sunshine and light winds, with high temperatures in the mid-80s in Philadelphia and a little cooler at the Jersey Shore.

The dew point and humidity Saturday and Sunday will be at comfortable levels before spiking as heat arrives in force for the work week.

Heat wave and humidity hitting Philadelphia region

Starting Monday, a heat wave will grip the Northeast and Midwest U.S., prompting health warnings from officials across the country. Areas including Camden, New Jersey went door-to-door to seniors' homes and delivered bottled water and fans to some residents. Spray pools are also open ahead of schedule and you can click this link to find a list of cooling centers in Camden.

The high temperatures start as a ridge builds across the eastern U.S. which should keep the Philadelphia region's high temperatures in the 90s all week.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures in the mid-90s are likely, with a chance at 97 degrees on Friday. With the humidity, the temperatures will feel like 100 degrees.

No heat related alerts have been issued just yet but may be during the week.

Keep an eye on the forecast, try to time your outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day (early morning and the evening), dress in clothes that can keep you cool and drink plenty of water. It's also important to keep an eye on your pets during this heat.

CBS News has more details on how to recognize signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others and how to keep safe.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. High 83

Sunday: Sunny and comfy. High 85, Low 59

Monday: Heat wave starts. High 90, Low 64

Tuesday: More heat and humidity. High 94, Low 70

Wednesday: Hot and humid. High 94, Low 70

Thursday: Hot and humid. High 95, Low 70

Friday: You get the idea. High 97, Low 72

