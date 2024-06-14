City of Camden prepares for upcoming heat wave with opening of spray pools
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The city of Camden is making preparations to ensure residents are staying cool as the Delaware Valley gets ready for next week's impending heat wave.
Camden will open two large pools in July and officials plan to announce the exact date for the openings at the beginning of next month.
However, until the pools are open for the season, Camden's Department of Public Works is planning to open spray pools for residents ahead of this weekend's high temperatures.
The spray pools will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Here's a list of spray pools in Camden to keep cool this weekend and on any hot days leading up to the city's pool openings.
- 4th & Jasper Sts. – Liney Ditch Park
- 4th & Washington Sts. – Washington Street Park
- 7th & Clinton Sts. – Clinton Street Park
- 9th & Ferry Ave. – Elijah Perry Park
- 30th & Fremont Sts. – Alberta Woods Park
- Park & Baird Blvd. – Farnham Park
- 6th & Erie Sts. – Pyne Poynt Park
- 28th & Mitchell Sts. – Ralph Williams Park
- Morgan St. – Reverend Evers Park
On extremely hot days when a Code Red is issued by the Camden County Health Officer, the city will activate the following cooling centers to prevent any health risks posed by the weather:
- Cramer Hill Community Center located at 1035 Reeves Avenue | 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday (Capacity 150)
- North Camden Community Center located at 6th Street & Eerie Avenue | 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday (Capacity 200)
- Martin Luther King Community Center located at 1151 Haddon Avenue | 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday (Capacity 30)
- Malandra Hall Community Center located at 1200 South Merrimac Road |8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday (Capacity 150)
- Isabel Miller Community Center located at 8th Street & Carl Miller Boulevard| 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday (Capacity125)