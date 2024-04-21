Tips on how to walk your dog safely in warmer weather | Pet Project

Dos and don'ts of walking your dogs in the summer | Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Spring weather has finally arrived, and that makes many people want to get out and walk with their dogs. However, many dogs may not be in shape to walk for long periods in warm weather.

As Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains, it's important to understand your dog's limits and signs of exhaustion. A dog's age and medical conditions also influence their capabilities.

Erickson recommends building up a dog's walking time and adjusting the walks to the weather conditions. Finding shade and taking breaks are great ways to make sure your dog stays healthy and happy.

Additionally, it is important to note that the sun can scorch the pavement and create very high temperatures.

Checking your dog's paws for wear and tear and bringing water on a walk are also beneficial ways to keep your dog safe.

When a dog slows down, limps, tries to sit or lie down, whimpers and pants heavily, consider these are all signs that a walk must end, says Erickson.

Collars and leashes should also be fitted properly and made of a comfortable material.

Erickson says walks should not be forced, so taking the aforementioned precautions is important in maintaining a dog's well-being during outdoor activities.

Pennsylvania SPCA dogs for adoption

Meet Beetle!

Beetle is 6 years old and is described as a lover of treats. He enjoys making friends and gets along with all sorts of people and other dogs. Beetle would love a home of his own and lots of playtime.

Meet Kculli!

Kculli is a small, black pup who arrived at the PSCPA with 32 other dogs through the animal law enforcement team. She would love a patient family that will be kind and loving. Erickson says kids and adults alike will fall in love with her. She was recently featured on a Philadelphia Flyers podcast "Hockey and Hounds" where you can also learn more about her.

Meet Junior!

Junior is a 3-to-5-year-old Boxer who is described as very playful and wiggly. He loves to cuddle and is a great combo of friendliness and warmth. A caring home that can provide lots of exercise and activities would be perfect for Junior.