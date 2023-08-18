Pa. lawmaker introduces new bill to regulate social media influencers under child labor laws
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania Lawmaker is planning on introducing a bill to regulate social media child influencers and celebrities under Pennsylvania's child labor laws.
Representative Torren Ecker, says it would protect kids who earn money by creating content or whose names or photographs in a parent's content generate income.
He says that child influencers make more than $50 million.
