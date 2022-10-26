Watch CBS News
Pa. House GOP file articles of impeachment against Krasner

Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. Legislators gathered at the State Capital in Harrisburg to make the announcement. 

The filing comes on the heels of a house committee report, criticizing Kranser's administration and his record as district attorney. 

