Pa. Department of Education offers help with FAFSA applications for students and families

FAFSA new support strategy announcement FAFSA new support strategy announcement 02:17

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Education is teaming up with the national nonprofit uAspire to launch a free state-wide help desk to assist students and families with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application.

Due to changes and other delays, the Pa. Department of Education said that FAFSA completion is at "crisis low levels" nationwide.

"The best way to ensure access to affordable postsecondary education is by filling out the FAFSA, and this new helpdesk will make the process easier for all applicants," said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. "Over the summer months, students can't just stop by a school counselor's office after school to ask questions about the FAFSA – that's where this helpdesk comes in. Pennsylvania is proud to offer this free service to current and prospective postsecondary students and their families so they can receive the support they need at a time and place that's convenient for them."

The main reason, according to the Pa. Department of Education, for launching this new tool is to help students who otherwise would not be able to access a school counselor during the summer months.

In 2023, uAspire helped more than a million students across the United States with financial aid advisement as well as offered training and technical assistance to educators.

Pennsylvania is able to offer the service thanks to an award from the FAFSA Student Support Strategy program administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

Students and families can learn more on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website at this link.