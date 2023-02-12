Overnights: 4 people dead, 2 people in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night leaves four people dead and two people in critical condition, police say. There is no word on any arrests.

Two men were shot in the hallway of an apartment building in Holmesburg Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Sheffield Avenue around 10 p.m.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body.

He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m.

The other man, 18 years old, was shot once in the left abdomen. He is in critical condition at Episcopal Hospital.

Police say the offender, in this case, is unknown.

Another man is in critical condition overnight in Philadelphia's Tioga section. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of West Butler Street.

The man was shot once in the chest, once in the right shoulder and four times in the left arm. Police transported him to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were made in connection to this case.

A triple shooting happened in Philadelphia's Olney section just minutes before midnight, police say.

A 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot, transported to Einstein Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man on the scene, though, was shot multiple times throughout the body and died at Einstein Hospital at around 1 a.m.

In North Philadelphia, two men lost their lives in a shooting shortly before 2 a.m.

The current crime status according to Philadelphia police record 46 homicides, a decrease of 16% compared to the same time last year. However, this statistic does not include the most recent homicides and is set to be updated.