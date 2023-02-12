Watch CBS News
Fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly double shooting happened in Strawberry Mansion Sunday morning, police say. It happened on West Sergeant Street near West Lehigh Avenue.

Philadelphia police arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they later died.

No arrests have been made.

