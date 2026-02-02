Watch CBS News
Firefighters battling blaze in West Philadelphia amid frigid temperatures and icy conditions

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Overbrook Park section of West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday near Brookhaven Road and Haverford Avenue.

Chopper 3 was live over the fire, showing firefighters battling the blaze from the ground and an extended ladder amid frigid temperatures and icy conditions.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

It's unclear how the blaze started.

