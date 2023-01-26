Overbrook High School students visit Philly recording studio

Overbrook High School students take a trip to recording studio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A few dozen Overbrook High School students took a trip to a recording studio on Thursday. It's part of a music industry training program by the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

Thursday morning, they were given a tour of MilkBoy The Studio in Northern Liberties by Overbrook alum and hip-hop artist Chill Moody.

He is the featured artist for the Mann's new community Artist-in-Residence Program.

The music industry training program brings opportunities to high school students, from underserved communities.

Students learned everything from songwriting to music production to record labels.