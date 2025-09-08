Over-the-counter medications partially linked to increase in suicide among children, new research says

New research says over-the-counter medications linked to increase in suicide among children

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of 10 and 14. New research found links between those deaths and medications you likely have at home.

The research covered calls to poison centers over the past 23 years and shows an increase in drug abuse and self-harm, plus suicides, among children between the ages of 6 and 12.

The study published in Pediatrics says children are using prescription and street drugs, as well as over-the-counter medications.

"The most significant category was pain relievers, over-the-counter Tylenol, Advil, things like that," Dr. Jason Lewis at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said. "People, parents, have a false sense of security that it's safe and can not be used in a harmful way."

Lewis, a psychologist with CHOP, says there's been a steady increase in suicides among 11- and 12-year-olds.

"This was an age group that we frequently did not think of suicide," Lewis said, "so now we're recognizing it's a specific, significant problem. Unfortunately, there have been rising rates of psychiatric illness, especially depression, and we know suicide is one of the signs and symptoms of depression."

Lewis says social media has also increased mental health problems for children, and the pandemic has increased rates of drug abuse and suicide.

"Even though there's been a lot of focus on suicide among the youth population, we still have more work to do," Lewis said.

Lewis said parents and guardians need to watch for signs of depression, and if kids become withdrawn or have trouble at school. He also said parents shouldn't be afraid to ask questions.

"Asking does not put thoughts in minds," Lewis said.

Help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline operates 24/7.

Some other findings include that girls are more likely than boys to have suicidal thoughts and abuse drugs. About those over-the-counter drugs in your house, parents need to know the potential dangers.