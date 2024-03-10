Who did the Oscars 2024 In Memoriam include? Full list of those remembered at the Academy Awards

Here are the 2024 Oscar winners 2024 Oscar winners: See who took home a trophy 04:03

During Sunday's Oscars, the Academy paid tribute to actors, filmmakers, composers and others in the film industry who passed away over the last year. The In Memoriam segment is an Academy Awards tradition, paying homage to beloved stars and behind-the-scenes talents alike. Here's a look at who was honored at the 2024 Oscars.

Full list of the Oscars 2024 In Memoriam names

The segment ended with a montage of additional names, and a link to the Academy's website for more.

How are the In Memoriam names chosen?

According to Entertainment Weekly, an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences committee reviews a list of around 300 submissions for the In Memoriam segment. The committee includes a representative from each of the academy's 18 branches, the Washington Post reported.

The committee then decides who appears in the segment, based on their contributions to filmmaking.

Did the Oscars forget anyone in the 2024 In Memoriam list?

Names are often left out of the list as it airs during the Oscars broadcast. The In Memoriam segment is never long enough to include all possible honorees, and fans often express frustrations over those left out of the on-air tribute.

The Oscars also has a list online honoring Academy members who have passed away this past year.