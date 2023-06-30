Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning "Little Miss Sunshine" actor, dies at 89

Alan Arkin, a longtime screen and stage actor who won an Academy Award for his role in the 2006 film "Little Miss Sunshine," has died. He was 89.

Arkin's representative, Melody Korenbrot, confimed his death to CBS News on Friday.

Arkin, who won acclaim for his role as the foul-mouthed grandfather in "Little Miss Sunshine," began his career in theater before breaking into television and film roles. He starred in films including "Edward Scissorhands" and "Argo," and series like "BoJack Horseman." His most recent role was on Netflix's "The Kominsky Method," where he earned two Emmy nominations for supporting actor in a comedy series.

Alan Arkin, with his Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Little Miss Sunshine," at the Academy Awards on Feb. 25, 2007. Steve Granitz/WireImage / Getty Images

During the course of his career, Arkin earned two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award, in addition to the Oscar and British Academy Film Award that he collected for "Little Miss Sunshine." He also received multiple Oscar nominations, including for his first film "The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming."

Arkin was married three times and has three children. He and his first wife, Jeremy Yaffe, were wed for six years and had two sons, Adam and Matthew. The pair divorced in 1961. From 1964 to 1994, Arkin was wed to screenwriter and actress Barbara Dana, with whom he had son Anthony Dana Arkin. After their divorce, Arkin married Suzanne Newlander.

During his acting career, Arkin worked with all three of his sons, including playing Adam Arkin's character's father on the series "Chicago Hope."

In 2007, Arkin told CBS "Sunday Mornings" that while he loved his busy acting career, it sometimes made him "miserably unhappy" until he found a better balance between his work and his personal life.

"I like my life. I love my wife. I love my kids. I love my grandchildren. I have wonderful friends," he said, before emphasizing the sweeping view from his New Mexico home. "I get to see this everyday."

This is a developing story and will be updated.