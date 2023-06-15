Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning British actress and politician, dies at 87

London — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.

Jackson's agent Lionel Larner confirmed her death to CBS News, saying she died she died peacefully at her home in London early Thursday after a short illness.

"She recently completed filming 'The Great Escaper' in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he said.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s and won two Academy Awards, for "Women in Love" and "A Touch of Class."

Glenda Jackson poses with her award for Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in June 2018. BRENDAN MCDERMID / REUTERS

She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker, serving as a minister for transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair's first government in 1997.

She came to be at odds with Blair over the 2003 invasion of Iraq, saying Blair's decision to enter the U.S.-led war without United Nations authorization left her "deeply, deeply ashamed."

"The victims will be as they always are, women, children, the elderly," she told The Associated Press before the invasion.

Jackson returned to acting after leaving Parliament in 2015 and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare's "King Lear."

