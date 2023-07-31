Paul Reubens, actor best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, dies at age 70

Paul Reubens, who was best known for playing the character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page Monday and his agent. He was 70.

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," the Facebook post said.

The statement said Reubens died Sunday night after privately fighting cancer.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens said in the Facebook post. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Actor Paul Reubens poses for a portrait dressed as his character Pee-wee Herman in May 1980 in Los Angeles. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

