Man charged with murdering mother inside Burlington Township, New Jersey, home, officials say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
/ CBS Philadelphia

A 40-year-old man has been charged with beating his 72-year-old mother to death inside a Burlington Township, New Jersey, home last week, officials said on Wednesday. 

Orsman Summerville was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Enid Wordsworth, Burlington County officials said.

On July 6, officials said the Burlington Township Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Andre Court after family members found Wordsworth's body inside the residence she shared with Summerville. 

An autopsy revealed that Wordsworth was fatally bludgeoned, according to officials.

Investigators said that Summerville killed his mother and then fled the home in a vehicle she owned. After an alert was issued for the vehicle, Summerville was found after getting into an accident on Interstate 287 in Morris County, New Jersey. 

Summerville sustained injuries that required treatment at the hospital, but he was arrested after being discharged. 

Summerville was taken to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. He has a detention hearing in Superior Court scheduled for July 18.  

