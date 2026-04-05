Open Streets: West Walnut returns for spring season in Center City, Philadelphia

Temperatures are getting warmer, flowers are blooming, and part of downtown Philadelphia is going car-free in celebration of spring.

April 5 marks the return of Open Streets: West Walnut, where eight blocks in Center City will shut down to vehicle traffic to allow pedestrians to walk, shop and eat.

From 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays, 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust and Walnut Street from Broad to 19th will be closed to cars.

Open Streets programming, including special discounts on food and drinks, shopping, live music and entertainment, will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Cross streets will be open to cars at the following intersections:

16th Street

17th Street

19th Street

1700 and 1800 blocks of Sansom Street

Open Streets: West Walnut, sponsored by the Center City District, runs until Sunday, May 17.

According to CCD, the Open Streets program has brought more than 170,000 visitors to the area since starting in 2024.