Open Streets is returning and expanding in Center City Philadelphia. Here's what to know

Spring is just weeks away, and with it comes the return of a popular program that temporarily turns busy Center City streets into pedestrian-only spaces.

The Center City District announced the return and expansion of its Open Streets program for 2026, with 20 events planned across Rittenhouse and Midtown Village.

Organizers say the program draws thousands of visitors to walk, shop and dine along streets typically filled with traffic.

"Especially running around Center City. You've got the bikes and the cars and everything," Philadelphia resident Najir Berry said. "When you see that walkway, it makes you want to go outside."

The program first launched in 2024, transforming streets like Walnut and 18th streets into car-free public spaces. During the events, traffic is blocked off and the roadway fills with people enjoying outdoor dining, shopping and family activities.

Andrew Jacobs, vice president of planning and public realm for the Center City District, said the events draw visitors from well beyond the city.

"Some of the numbers show that over 35% of participants are from the suburbs or outside of the region," Jacobs said. "It has this great draw. And its proximity to transit — standing here at the Dilworth concourse or Suburban Station — people can get there easily."

This year's program begins with Sunday events in April along Walnut and 18th streets in the Rittenhouse area.

Later in the year, Open Streets will expand to Midtown Village with a new pilot program planned for Tuesday nights in June along 13th Street.

Organizers hope the weeknight events will attract office workers and people looking for an after-work destination.

"We're trying to also find ways to draw the office worker, after-work crowd," Jacobs said. "Come to 13th Street, come to the area, come sit out in the street and have a nice meal while it's beautiful outside."

Organizers say the events also provide a boost for local businesses.

"It's really increased our foot traffic in a good way," Molly Kiriacoulacos, co-owner of The Ground Rittenhouse, said. "It brings more families out. People aren't worried about seating, so they'll come and get a coffee and come sit out in the streets. So, it's really been a great increase in business for us."

Rittenhouse resident Catherine Berry said the events have already become a neighborhood favorite.

"It's really fun," she said. "They shut down the streets and Parc has all the tables outside. We just walked around and went into the shops, and it was really fun."

Open Streets begins April 5 and will run on select dates throughout the year.

Here's the full list of dates and locations.

Spring

Open Streets: West Walnut from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closures: Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets

Dates: April 5, 12, 19 and 26; May 3, 10 and 17

Summer

Open Streets: Midtown Village from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Closures: 13th Street from Chestnut to Walnut streets; Sansom Street from Juniper to 12th streets; Drury Street

Dates: June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

Fall

Open Streets: West Walnut from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closures: Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets

Dates: Sept. 13, 20 and 27; Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25

Winter

Open Streets: West Walnut from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closures: Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets

Dates: Dec. 6