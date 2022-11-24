Local groups responding in force to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

Local groups responding in force to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

Local groups responding in force to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - All across the Delaware Valley there's a need this Thanksgiving to feed those who might be struggling. And local groups responded in force.

At One Day At A Time (ODAAT) in North Philly, Thursday's Thanksgiving meal came with all the fixings.

"Turkey, stuffing, candy yams, pies for dessert, collard greens," Latasha Wells, with ODAAT, said.

Each warm plate was served with a side of gratitude as organizers provided meals to more than 500 people for the first time since the pandemic.

"This time is the 23rd year. Because of COVID we haven't done it for two years," Wells said.

"This meal is a time to bring people together, remind us that we have to hold on to the people that might not have family at this time," Ebony Gardner said.

For those like Mayetta McQueen, ODAAT's recovery program has given her a second chance and a newfound family.

"We are disconnected, so to have a place that we can consider home means everything," ODAAT alumni McQueen said.

She says it's a version of home that she hopes to pass on to others by starting her own shelter called, Joy in the Journey.

"Three months ago I had the opportunity to open my own women's recovery house," McQueen said.

It's a way to pay it forward and give those in need a sense of hope, especially during the holidays.

"This is important to us to just give back to where we came from," Wells said.

ODAAT is just one group that's helping out this Thanksgiving. All Saints Church in Torresdale have made 31 turkeys and 81 pumpkin pies for anybody that's in need of a Friendsgiving dinner.