Philadelphia high school introduces cellphone lockers as part of new protocol

A School District of Philadelphia high school is cracking down on phone usage during school hours with newly installed cellphone lockers.

At Olney High School in North Philly, students will be required to store their phones in outdoor lockers before entering school and retrieving them at the end of the school day, as part of the school's updated protocol.

The school has installed around 1,000 cellphone lockers outside the building. Each student who brings a phone will be assigned a locker, and during school hours, the area will be locked and monitored for security.

Olney High Principal Michael Roth hopes this will help create a learning environment free from distractions.

"There are more and more studies showing that cellphones can be a major distraction to student and adult learning," Roth said. "There are more incidents of behavior issues and climate issues in schools where students have cellphones."

The lockers are free to use, and to make things easier, the school is selling padlocks at a discounted price of just $1 during the first week. The locks cost around $8.

"Students will come down here in the morning, put their phone in the locker, close the lock, put their lock on, and head to class," Roth said.

Olney High School has had a cellphone policy in place for a few years, previously using Yondr pouches to limit usage. The new locker system is designed to be more affordable and sustainable.

The goal is to have a more focused, less disruptive learning environment, but not everyone is thrilled about the change. Some students have voiced concerns, and Roth says he's proud of their willingness to speak up.

"I love the fact that students are voicing their concerns. That's what we teach here," he said. "But at the end of the day, we believe that this is the best for students and their learning."

In response to student feedback, the school's leadership team agreed to loosen up another rule: introducing "Dress Down Fridays" as a compromise. Olney High also offers a leadership program that any student can pledge to — students who consistently demonstrate responsibility and leadership may be allowed to keep their phones during the day. It's a way to reward maturity and give students a chance to earn trust.