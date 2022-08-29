Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in

Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in

Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire.

Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut at the time. That's when two men were arguing inside the back of the barbershop.

Police say a suspect took out a gun and then the other man ran out of the front door. The gunman chased after him and fired shots, injuring the 4-year-old boy.

Neighbors were alarmed.

"It was terrible," Sheila Ptah, an Olney neighbor, said.

"Everybody is concerned now," Karl Medrano, another Olney neighbor said.

Police say they are not sure of the suspect's identity so they are calling on witnesses to come forward, including the man who was arguing with the gunman.

The barbershop owner also wants the gunman to turn himself in.

"It could have been my child," Shermar Johnson, the barbershop owner, said. "I feel really bad about that. When I got the phone call yesterday, I wasn't in there. It kind of touched me a lot being there was a 4-year-old child waiting to get their hair cut. And he got shot. Philly's just crazy right now. I don't even know what's going on."

Authorities say several other kids were inside the barbershop and were supposed to get back-to-school haircuts at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are working to see if security cameras captured the suspect.

"Once you make a decision to put your finger on the trigger and point that gun at somebody, it's on," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Authorities say the 4-year-old boy is recovering at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. He's expected to survive.