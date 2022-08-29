4-year-old boy shot while waiting for haircut inside Olney barbershop: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy was shot inside a barbershop in Philadelphia's Olney section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Police say the boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

During the shooting, there were numerous customers inside the store, including a large number of children. With Monday being the first day of school, many parents brought their children in for haircuts.

At around 5:15 p.m., police say a man entered the barbershop, walked into the back of the store and started arguing with another man. Shortly after the argument, police say one of the men fired a gun at least three times. One of those bullets struck one of the children inside waiting to get a haircut.

Police say a father taking his 4 year old son to the hospital after a shooting - got in an accident at 13th and Grange. The other driver gets out of car and takes father and son to the hospital. Officials say this all stemmed from a shooting at a barbershop

The father of the 4-year-old boy brought him to his car and rushed him to the hospital, but he was involved in an accident at the intersection of 13th and Grange Streets in Fern Rock, which further injured the child, according to police.

Authorities say after the other driver learned that the 4-year-old boy was shot, the person volunteered to take them to the hospital. The injuries from the gunshot and accident were eventually both stabilized.

It was initially believed the 4-year-old was shot twice, but the additional injury was from the crash.

Police say there are numerous cameras inside the barbershop. One of the people inside said they recognized the individual police believe is responsible for the shooting gave authorities a name.

So far, no arrests have been made and weapons were recovered, according to police.